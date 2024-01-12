MAGA election worker harassed out of job by ultra-MAGA folk

A staunch Trumpian and Big Lie believer had to quit his job in Arizona as an election director — because even his deep-rooted MAGA beliefs weren't strong enough for the folks in Conchise County.

Yes, Bob Bartelsmeyer believed the 2020 election was stolen and had even pushed memes about it on social media. But the 67-year-old election worker still got harassed by suspicious, angry Trumpers after he tried to make voting easier in his county by proposing an accessible vote center and "mail-only elections for special districts," according to CNN.

"I've been ridiculed, disrupted and intimidated," he said. "My reputation and ethics have been called into question. And I could not continue to work in an environment like that." So after only five months on the job, he resigned and took a job in another county.

And now, although he still considers himself a Republican, he has begun to believe Biden might have actually won. Call it a wake-up call.

The "awful" experience also has him worrying about the country's democracy. "We're going backwards," he told CNN. "We're going to a primitive time period."

"2024 is going to be very brutal." he added. "Going to be very hostile."

If only all MAGA zombies could experience what it's like to be an election official, even if just for a few days.

From CNN: