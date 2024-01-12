Speaker Johnson defies far-right Republicans while Marjorie Taylor Green threatens to vacate seat (video)

Speaker Mike Johnson defies the far-right House Freedom Caucus (and its ousted lone wolf Marjorie Taylor Greene), announcing this morning that he is not backing down. The bipartisan deal he made with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown "remains."

"Our top-line agreement remains. We are getting our next steps together and we are working toward a robust appropriations process, so stay tuned for all of that to develop," the new conservative speaker told reporters this morning. (See first video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

This comes after Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R–TX) posted a video yesterday warning that "there's a bit of a rebellion" amongst Republicans. (And if it's anything like the "rebellion" that got former Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted after he dared to work with Democrats, we know where this is going.)

And it comes after House Freedom Caucus leader Bob Good said that striking the deal with Democrats "is unacceptable." (Today Good told CNN reporter Manu Raju that he is "vehemently opposed" to Johnson's announced deal, but became ornery when Raju asked if this meant he would try to oust Johnson).

And, most delightfully, it comes after a charged-up Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a near-ultimatum when speaking to Steve Bannon last night, warning her colleagues, "Every day that Mike Johnson gets closer to this deal brings me closer and closer to vacating the seat chair, because I've absolutely had it!" If someone could please just dust off her chair and show her the door already. (See second video below, posted by Shawn Harris.)

