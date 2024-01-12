Texas' Abbott complains Biden won't let him murder migrants

Texas' Governor wants to murder migrants at the border. The only thing stopping him is the law.

"The only thing that we're not doing is we're not shooting people who come across the border because, of course, the Biden administration would charge us with murder," said psychopathic Governor Greg Abbott of Texas. Abbott was being interviewed on a radio program when he explained why he hasn't been killing people wholesale. I have not heard a better reason to keep the Biden Administration around or perhaps vote Abbott out.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tells Dana Loesch the "only thing we're not doing is shooting people" crossing the border because "the Biden Administration would charge us with murder." pic.twitter.com/8rDmdW9AUC — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2024

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) boasted to radio host and former National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch about his state's comprehensive—and controversial—immigration policies Thursday during an interview on her show. "We are using every tool that can be used from building a border wall to building these border barriers, to passing this law that I signed that led to another lawsuit by the Biden administration," Abbott said on The Dana Show. "The only thing that we're not doing is we're not shooting people who come across the border, because of course the Biden administration would charge us with murder," he added, stopping short of saying whether he thought such a prosecution would be unfair. Daily Beast

It is a really sorry state of things when Republicans now regularly campaign on killing people as part of their platform. Starting at the top, the Republican frontrunner for President claims he needs the ability to use the USAF to murder without any repercussions. We've got Abbott wanting to murder immigrants and DeSantis working private arms deals with Israel. The Republicans are running on a platform of stripping women of their rights, murdering immigrants, and the dawn independent warlords taking on the extrajudicial assassinations of anyone who'll oppose them. Thank goodness the Biden Administration isn't letting them do it now.