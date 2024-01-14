Caffe Reggio brought the Cappucino to the USA

Caffe Reggio is known for bringing the Cappucino to the USA. I don't like the idea of living in a place where Cappuccinos don't exist, so I'm very thankful for Caffe Reggio for popularizing the drink in the states in 1927 (according to them). The caffe still operates today in New York's Greenwich Village.

They also have an espresso machine from 1902 on display, as well as an original bench from the Palazzo medici Riccardi in Florence.

From Atlas Obscura: "Besides being the place where the cappuccino was introduced to America, the cafe's striking interior has made it an ideal filming location for directors. The extensive list of movies shot here includes Greenwich Village, Next Stop, The Next Man, The Sun Is Also A Star, The Godfather Part 2, and more."