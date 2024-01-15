Trump still claims he doesn't know E. Jean Carroll

Out-on-bail, court-affirmed rapist Donald J. Trump thinks "not knowing" his victim is a defense for continued defamation of journalist E. Jean Carroll.

Donald Trump has already been found liable for the defamation of journalist E. Jean Carroll. While the proof of Trump's attack failed to meet the strict definition of "rape" by New York State Law, where it is a "sexual assault," the Judge in the case was clear with Trump's team that they aren't allowed to use this technicality to confuse the jury. Trump, however, keeps claiming he doesn't "know the woman" because, I guess, he thinks he needs to know the people he rapes?

The request on Trump's behavior from Carroll's team was made with the notion that the former president would testify during the jury trial, which he is not required to attend. Last week, the former president vowed to do just that, saying outside a New York courtroom: "Yeah I'm going to go to it, and I'm going to explain I don't know who the hell she is." However, it is unclear if he will be in court as Trump requested on Friday the trial be postponed as he will be traveling for the funeral of his mother-in-law who died last week. Newsweek

The jury needs to find an amount that will dissuade Trump from continuing to defame Carroll. Trump so insanely believes in himself that this number should be astronomical.