Trump tells Iowa voters to face life-threatening weather today — it's "worth it," even if you "pass away"

Iowa is facing "life threatening cold weather" today. But Donald Trump told Iowans to drink the Kool-Aid. In other words, they should brave the historic cold weather — minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of the state — to caucus for him, even if it kills them.

"You can't sit home! If you're sick as a dog, you say, 'Darling, I gotta make it," the narcissistic thug said in Indianola yesterday. "Even if you vote and pass away, it's worth it." (See video below, posted by Biden-Harris HQ.)

This could be taken as a sick joke if it were someone else saying it. But coming from a cult leader who has absolute sway over his followers, it's just plain sick.