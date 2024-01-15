Trump's declining mental acuity on display

Out-on-bail insurrectionist Donald J. Trump once again demonstrates his miserable elocution and lack of mental acuity. Misgendering President Biden, in this example, certainly isn't something he did, as he claims, on purpose.

Trump loved to brag about a 2018 mental acuity test without apparently realizing why he was subject to a mental acuity test. Two years later, he was still claiming he'd taken the test merely a year prior and was still going on about his great job remembering a series of images. The decline continues…

Trump: Biden is clobbering Nikki Haley. She is killing Nikki Haley in the polls and she's also killing DeSanctus in the polls pic.twitter.com/RUT7FRsC53 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2024

She. She. She. Trump can't even really figure out who he is disparaging in any given moment. Do his adherents not listen to him when he blabbers? What is it they are hearing?