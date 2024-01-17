Haley: The US has "never been a racist country." Trump: "Hold my beer"

Out-on-bail insurrectionist and Iowa's favorite wannabe fascist dictator Donald Trump immediately dogwhistled Nikki Haley's claim the US has "never been a racist country."
"WHOLED MY HAMBERDER!!!" was probably the rallying cry as Trump dove for his greasy smartphone and tapped his latest racist scree into his personal social network with tiny fingers. Haley had just finished telling Fox News how the US was such a nice place and has never been racist at all, when the former President played racist games with her given name.
Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She took her husband Michael Haley's last name after they married.
Trump misspelled Nimarata as "Nimrada" as he attacked her in a new post on his social media platform Truth Social.
"Anyone listening to Nikki 'Nimrada' Haley's wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary. She didn't, and she couldn't even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, who's out of money, and out of hope," Trump posted on Truth Social.CNN
Haley, however, is certain the US was never racist:
"I mean, yes, I'm a brown girl that grew up in a small rural town in South Carolina who became the first female minority governor in history, who became an UN ambassador and who is now running for president. If that's not the American dream, I don't know what is," she said, a day after she came in third in the Iowa Republican caucuses. "You can sit there and give me all the reasons why you think I can't do this. I will continue to defy everybody on why we can do this. And we will get it done."
When asked by host Brian Kilmeade if the GOP is a racist party, Haley made a broader point that the US has "never been a racist country."
"We're not a racist country, Brian. We've never been a racist country," she said. "Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can."CNN