Haley: The US has "never been a racist country." Trump: "Hold my beer"

Out-on-bail insurrectionist and Iowa's favorite wannabe fascist dictator Donald Trump immediately dogwhistled Nikki Haley's claim the US has "never been a racist country."

"WHOLED MY HAMBERDER!!!" was probably the rallying cry as Trump dove for his greasy smartphone and tapped his latest racist scree into his personal social network with tiny fingers. Haley had just finished telling Fox News how the US was such a nice place and has never been racist at all, when the former President played racist games with her given name.

Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants and was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She took her husband Michael Haley's last name after they married. Trump misspelled Nimarata as "Nimrada" as he attacked her in a new post on his social media platform Truth Social. "Anyone listening to Nikki 'Nimrada' Haley's wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary. She didn't, and she couldn't even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, who's out of money, and out of hope," Trump posted on Truth Social. CNN

Haley, however, is certain the US was never racist: