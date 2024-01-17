Highway road sign wishes monarch butterflies a safe journey

This sweet highway road sign in Canada displayed a message to wish migrating butterflies a safe journey. Monarch butterflies in Canada travel up to 3000 miles south every winter from central Mexico.

What a wonderful sign to drive by! I also love the butterfly migration photos in this post. I want to be there while they fly by.

From Instagram:

Some populations of the Monarch butterfly are classified as endangered. If you live in the relevant climate zones, you can help save them!