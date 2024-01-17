"It doesn't mean anything to me now" — Modern Family actor Ed O'Neill to return honorary degree after MAGA election denier named YSU president (video)

Ed O'Neill, famed for his roles in Married with Children and Modern Family, spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell about his decision to return his honorary degree from Youngstown State University (YSU). This decision stems from YSU's recent appointment of Rep. Bill Johnson (Q-OH), a known MAGA election denier, as president.

O'Neill, who was awarded an honorary degree by YSU in 2013, expressed deep disappointment with the choice of Congressman Johnson. He criticized Johnson's lack of educational background and his vote against certifying Joe Biden's presidential win. O'Neill stated, "I was so disappointed when I heard about this decision. I frankly couldn't believe it."

He also criticized the university's selection process for being opaque and seemingly predetermined, emphasizing that political affiliation was not his concern, but rather the extreme and polarizing nature of the chosen candidate. Reflecting on the honorary degree he once took pride in, particularly as he did not graduate from YSU, O'Neill felt compelled to return it, saying, "I can't keep it. I can't. It doesn't mean anything to me now… It's a slap in the face to all of us."

O'Donnell pointed out the incongruity of choosing a university president who endorsed Donald Trump after Trump faced numerous criminal charges. O'Neill agreed, adding, "and was found guilty of sexually abusing a woman. I mean, what is this? It's crazy."

See video here and below.