Texas Gov. Abbott's antics kill three at the border

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he wanted to kill people, but Joe Biden wouldn't let him. This week, three people died.

It looks like everything is going according to plan for Texas' psychopathic Governor Greg Abbott. A mother and her two children have drowned while attempting to enter the United States. Blocking access from border patrol agents seeking to aid the presumed asylum seekers and erecting a wall to keep the Federal Agents out, Texas authorities have achieved their desired cruelty.