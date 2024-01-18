Trump cultists have paid Alina Habba over $2.5 million

According to FEC filings, Trump's ridiculed for incompetence lawyer Alina Habba has been paid over $2.5 million by his PACs.

Out-on-bail insurrectionist fraud Donald J. Trump is over-leveraged and likely broke. The bloviating "hamberder" guzzler is kept afloat by his cult of MAGA adherents. Raising money off any and every event that occurs, the cash is used to pay his legal bills and likely anything else he can get away with. This guy famously used charity funds to pay for his son's $7 Boy Scout registration fee. The cult keeps pumping money into the machine.