Two exhausted Madonna fans sue her for playing past their bedtime

You know a pop star's audience is getting old when they sue over the show's late start time. Which is what two exhausted Madonna fans are doing after they were forced to stay up past their bedtime.

The two New York gentlemen, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, showed up at Madonna's "Celebration" concert at Barclays Center on December 13th, understandably expecting the show to start on time. Or at least reasonably close to its starting time of 8:30 pm. But, as the old adage goes, shit happens.

As it did the night of the concert. After promoters sent a tweet out to the audience, warning that the show would be delayed and blaming Madonna's tardiness on the "intricacies" involved in the show, the 65-year-old punk-turned-diva finally made her grand entrance at 10:45. Which didn't go over well with the two frustrated concertgoers, who complained in their lawsuit that the time change messed with their sleep schedule, among other gripes.

From ABC News: