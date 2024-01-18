Two exhausted Madonna fans sue her for playing past their bedtime

You know a pop star's audience is getting old when they sue over the show's late start time. Which is what two exhausted Madonna fans are doing after they were forced to stay up past their bedtime.
The two New York gentlemen, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, showed up at Madonna's "Celebration" concert at Barclays Center on December 13th, understandably expecting the show to start on time. Or at least reasonably close to its starting time of 8:30 pm. But, as the old adage goes, shit happens.
As it did the night of the concert. After promoters sent a tweet out to the audience, warning that the show would be delayed and blaming Madonna's tardiness on the "intricacies" involved in the show, the 65-year-old punk-turned-diva finally made her grand entrance at 10:45. Which didn't go over well with the two frustrated concertgoers, who complained in their lawsuit that the time change messed with their sleep schedule, among other gripes.
From ABC News:
The tickets said the show would begin at 8:30 p.m., but Madonna did not take the stage until sometime after 10:45 p.m., according to the lawsuit, and the men said they were "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs" by the time the show let out at 1 a.m.
Perhaps encouraged by Madonna's urging to express yourself, Fellows and Hadden also complained the concert was no holiday because "they had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."
Fellows and Hadden are suing Madonna, Live Nation and Barclays Center for "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices" for promising the public that the concert would begin at 8:30 p.m. knowing that Madonna would not begin performing at the advertised start time. The pair is arguing there was a breach of contract.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court, seeks class action status because the men said it is their belief other "Celebration" tour concerns began similarly late.