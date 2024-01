New York Attorney General Letitia James' is suing Donald Trump "for years of financial fraud." As part of the investigation, the attorney general's office deposed Trump as a closed-door witness for seven hours in April 2023. James released the recording today.

The Associated Press is posting excerpts from the newly released testimony. There are no real surprises here; he is as self-centered and boastful as he is in public, claiming his brand is worth "$10 billion" and that he saved "millions of lives" by preventing North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un from dropping nuclear bombs.

Associated Press says the video "provides a rare chance for the public at large to see him as a witness."