Huckabee Sanders lying for Trump really brings back the memories

This clip of Arkansas Governor and architect of Podium-Gate Sarah Huckabee Sanders lying about Trump's term as President brings back the memories. Remember when the country was on fire every single day?

White House Press Secretary for nearly two years of Donald Trump's reign of terror over the United States, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was there to scowl at, scorn, and lie to the press corp. In this interview, Sanders completely re-imagines Trump's term as one of unity and great pride in America. The proud patriots Sanders regales here were the white nationalists marching with tiki torches in Charlottesville.

BRENNAN: Do you honestly believe Trump is gonna unite the country this time, when in his first term it was very divided?



SARAH SANDERS: You know, one of the things that I think is so often left out of Donald Trump's story is the patriotism and love of country he brought back. pic.twitter.com/FoBuakAHME — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2024

The most Sanders moment has to be at the very end. The show's host corners Sanders; Sanders makes a very confused scowl, and then just says we need Trump. To be clear the things people like Sanders really thinkTrump achieved are: encouraging white supremacists to openly spew their shit, and taking away women's rights to health care.