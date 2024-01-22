Putin wants Alaska back

Offering his hard-right ultranationalist base something new to cheer about, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the 1867 sale of Alaska to the United States illegal.

Alaska is now a territory of the Russian people, currently suffering a hostile occupation by the United States, according to a new decree by Vladimir Putin. Giving in to his base and winning a few points at home, Putin is claiming territory in Europe, Asia, Scandinavia, and Alaska.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new decree relating to Moscow's historic real estate holdings abroad, a move interpreted by ultranationalist bloggers as a foundation for future revanchism against Russia's neighbors—and even the U.S. The decree, signed by the president late last week, allocates funds for the search, registration, and legal protection of Russian property abroad, including property in the former territories of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union. This would include Alaska, swathes of eastern and central Europe, large chunks of central Asia, and parts of Scandinavia. Russia's Foreign Ministry and its presidential administration's Foreign Property Management Enterprise are directed to carry out the work, ordered to find, register, and protect "property" in question. Newsweek

The retorts on social media are entertaining:

