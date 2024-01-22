Trump booed mercilessly at a New Hampshire rally

Out-on-bail, 91-times indicted criminal defendant, real estate fraud Donald J. Trump's crowd size has shrunk too small to cover up the jeers and boos.

Snowflake Donald J. Trump had to stop his speech and stand around waiting for an opportunity to speak. The booing has grown loud and disruptive enough that his remaining adherents can't drown them out. While he likely has enough cultists to tie up the Republican nomination for President, even half the Republicans in Iowa didn't want him. Trump has once again had to resort to setting security on a protestor.