Woman arrested after $2500 worth of Stanley Quenchers found in car

Stanley Quenchers with a street value of $2500, stuffed into a car pulled over in Roseville, California, earned its driver a grand theft charge last week. Officers knew what they were looking for, as staff at a nearby store had minutes earlier reported someone wheeling a cart full of the items out the store.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," Roseville police said on their Facebook page. "… The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise. An officer spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop."

They arrested a 23-year-old Sacramento woman on suspicion of Grand Theft and counted 65 cups in the vehicle she drove. Many, but not all, were the fashionable Quenchers going viral on social media every other day.

Photos posted by the cops show the vehicle's trunk and footwells piled high with the things. The press release did not name the store, but Stanford Ranch Road is the site of the town's nicer mall, a typical place to pay (or not) $45 for thermal cups "ethically made in China."

Photo courtesy Roseville P.D.

Photo courtesy Roseville P.D.