Zoo's new strategy to teach manners to foul-mouthed parrots

In 2020, the UK's Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, home to the National Parrot Sanctuary where the public can re-home pet parrots, temporarily removed five newly-adopted parrots from view because the birds were cursing at visitors. Seems to me like they should have promoted the potty-mouthed parrots as an attraction! And indeed, they are now being united with the larger flock.

"When we came to move them, the language that came out of their carrying boxes was phenomenal, really bad. Not normal swear words, these were proper expletives," the park's chief executive Steve Nichols said. "We've put eight really, really offensive, swearing parrots with 92 non-swearing ones."

The new hope is that the pleasant parrots will teach the naughty ones some manners.

From CNN: