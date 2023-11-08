A silly green parrot named Rex tries to get her human's attention in a game called distract-me-if-you-can. While the bird's playmate stands statue-still, Rex chirps with a wide-open beak while bobbing her feathery face just millimeters away from her human's face.

And it's a game her human, who remains frozen, almost wins.

But the frisky parrot is relentless, hovering her V-shaped beak over her human's eyes, then getting so close to the nose it looks like she might just snip it right off, until finally her opponent cracks a smile. Looks like Rex has played — and won — this game before. (See video below, posted by Chicken Noodle Soup.)

Image: Rene sandoval jr / shutterstock.com