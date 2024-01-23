Loki the raven is an adorable, smart, and affectionate bird

Meet Loki the raven, who is, according to his social media, a "free-flying captive-bred rescue raven based in London, UK." Loki has lived with his human, Elliot Manarin, for about 11 years, and they have formed a very strong bond. On his TikTok, Manarin captures how smart and affectionate Loki is – he's really quite amazing! I love watching Elliot and Loki talking to each other. Loki also enjoys taking baths, and listening to Elliot play guitar.

This 3-minute video, uploaded by Newsflare in 2020, captures how smart and playful Loki is and also highlights the great bond between Loki and Elliot. Newsflare explains:

A UK filmmaker has become best friends with a raven and says the bird often comes inside for a cuddle. The seven-year-old called Loki has grown up in captivity and now has a bond so strong with its owner that it regularly seeks him out for an embrace. Elliot Manarin, based in Basildon, was offered Loki by a breeder after its owner passed away and initially discovered a spiky personality. But years of hard work, love and attention has seen the pair become best friends with the animal even comforting the 33-year-old when his mum died.

For more of Loki the raven, check out his website, TikTok, or Instagram.

