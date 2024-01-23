Oklahoma City's Legends Tower to be America's tallest skyscraper

The designers of a skyscraper in Oklahoma City have applied for permission to top it out at 1907ft (581m), which would make it the tallest building in America. The huge Legends Tower will join Oklahoma City's one other bona-fide skyscraper to loom over a fast-growing community on the plains—and the nation.

Legends Tower will, if built, be the world's sixth-largest building and include three smaller towers at its base—all pushing 100m and joining the city's top 10 tall buildings.

I don't understand how this is reasonable in an area with cheap real estate and one seventieth the population density of Manhattan, but hey, that never stopped Dubai. However, tornadoes?

Image courtesy AO

