Trump hints at Stefanik for VP

Explaining why NY Congressperson Elise Stefanik has recently become more horrible than ever before, Donald Trump is hinting that she may be his VP pick.

No one can believe anything Trump says, but at a campaign stop, he suggested that he would make a "Big Play" to win New York. What could that be beyond picking Elise Stefanik as his running mate? It would explain the recent surge in Stefanik being even more traitorous and awful than usual.

Trump says he's going to make "a big play" to win NY in Nov. (Stefanik running mate). pic.twitter.com/Hsb4wNNu77 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2024