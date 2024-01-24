Kari Lake: Trump's "cognitive abilities are unlike anything I've ever seen . . . he's incredible"

Trump-loving US Senator-wannabe and possible VP-hopeful Kari Lake appeared on Newsmax recently, where she chided host Rob Finnerty for calling Trump an "old man." Instead, she defended Trump as a "very sharp man." Here are her full comments:

First of all, Donald Trump is not an "old man." He is a very sharp man. His cognitive abilities are unlike anything I've ever seen. I talk to him all the time, he's incredible. . . . Age is just a number, it's what's going on up here [points to her head] and there's a lot going on up here [points to her head] with President Trump. Unfortunately with Joe Biden, there's not much going on up here [points to her head].