YouTube's celebrity deepfake scam ads are getting more convincing

One of those AI-generated deepfake scam ads—the sort that persists despite fury from the celebrities being deepfaked—is going viral because of how convincing it is. "Jennifer Aniston" is giving away MacBooks! [via, mirror]

The deepfake scam "tells"—weird movements, audio warbling, ungrammatical copy—can even be explained away by the general lowest-viable quality of everything now, from streaming artifacts to celebrities being clueless about what they promote. AI didn't make this problem, not even close, but it made it cheap. The crooks don't have to pay the celebs to read it anymore. And it seems like the consequences of taking their money are too far down the road for platforms to say no.