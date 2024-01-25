Trump advisor Navarro gets four months for contempt of Congress

Trump advisor and January 6th co-conspirator Peter Navarro has been sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

Pete Navarro claimed Trump absolved him somehow from having to appear before the January 6th Select Committee. The committee was eager to talk to Navarro, who appears to have had knowledge of the plans and planning around the Moron Rebellion. However, the former campaign advisor refused to comply. He has now been sentenced to four months in jail, the same sentence as his compatriot Steve Bannon, and will appeal.