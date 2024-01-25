Trump advisor Navarro gets four months for contempt of Congress

Trump advisor and January 6th co-conspirator Peter Navarro has been sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.
Pete Navarro claimed Trump absolved him somehow from having to appear before the January 6th Select Committee. The committee was eager to talk to Navarro, who appears to have had knowledge of the plans and planning around the Moron Rebellion. However, the former campaign advisor refused to comply. He has now been sentenced to four months in jail, the same sentence as his compatriot Steve Bannon, and will appeal.
Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress in September for not complying with a subpoena from the House select committee that investigated the attack.
Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one month in prison, but prosecutors had asked US District Judge Amit Mehta to sentence Navarro to six months for each count – running concurrently – and fine him $200,000.
They told the judge last week that a sentence of one month apiece for the two counts "is insufficient to account for, punish, and deter the Defendant's criminal offenses," arguing that Navarro's decision to not comply with the subpoenas was akin to the conduct of some of the people who participated in the riot.
"The Defendant, like the rioters at the Capitol, put politics, not country, first, and stonewalled Congress's investigation," prosecutors wrote. "The Defendant chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law."CNN