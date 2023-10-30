Anyone under the age of 21 who has ever tried to order a drink at a bar only to get carded will relate to this doggo's shell-shocked reaction.

"Sir, I'm going to need to see some ID," his human jokes as he sets a glass of red wine in front of a wide-eyed dachshund, whose "busted" expression looks like he's wondering what the hell he got himself into as he tries to do some quick math in his head.

Maybe he can just tell the bartender that his human ate his wallet. (See video below, posted by salemthewitch94.)

Via Newsweek

Image: J2R / shutterstock.com