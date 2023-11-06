Doggo decides to add his own design to a freshly laid cement pathway (video)

A frisky dachshund waited until a cement worker was completely finished laying a strip of wet concrete before giving it his stomp of approval. As in stomping across the entire new pathway until it was smooth no more.

The patient worker tried his best to gently remove the small dog from the now blemished work, but the pooch was having too much fun with this exciting game of catch-me-if-you-can to give in. Just a little more tomfoolery until the new doggo design is complete!

(See video below, posted by JM.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Ton Bangkeaw / shutterstock.com