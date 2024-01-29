TL;DR: This lifetime subscription to FastestVPN is as vital as a heartbeat for business owners, travelers, and folks whose love language is secrecy and protection. It's here on sale for $34.97 (Reg. $360).

Roses are red, violets are blue, we want to keep your cyber stuff safe, so we don't have time to rhyme (clearly just kidding).

But seriously, your web ongoings should be just that: yours and yours alone. But if you're working without a VPN, you could be receiving some unwanted love letters this Valentine's Day in the form of hackers. To avoid that, this lifetime subscription to FastestVPN is what you need. It's here on sale for $34.97 (Reg. $360).

Using military-grade 256-bit AES encryption to bring you security in over 600, servers, you've got the full force of the actual military behind your browsing, just short of a general command. And, with a NAT firewall, malware protection, an ad blocker, and an internet kill switch, you can rest easy no one is peaking around the corner where you can't see to take a gander at your bank statements.

For added measure, a strict no-logging policy included makes it safer than easier to browse uninhibited. When you leave an area, your secure info comes with you.

The VPN works with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, routers, and a ton of other programs that you can use on 10 devices at once. If you're not doing anything super secret, you can also use this VPN to browse Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Videos, and Hulu with confidence.

Not sold? TenBestVPNs said,"FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market." Given that they're the experts, we try and listen to them.

Get a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN on up to 10 devices for the exclusive price of $34.97 (reg. $360). Act fast, this price drop only lasts until 2 February 11:59pm PT.

Prices subject to change