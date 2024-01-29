Seido's eight-piece knife set is ideal for cooking at home or as a Valentine's Day gift

TL;DR: Whether for cooking a special Valentine's Day meal or as a Valentine's Day gift, you can beat the quality and craftsmanship of this Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's 8-Piece Knife Set w Gift Box. Buy it today for $119.97 (reg. $429)

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, people are beginning to fish for gift ideas for that special person. Other brave souls are taking matters into their own hands and will purchase what they think their significant others will like.

While flowers, jewelry and chocolate are time-tested Valentine's Day staples, gift-givers can never go wrong with adding their personal touch to the love-themed holiday. Cooking has, and always will be, one of the most personal things one can do to express their love.

A high-quality set of knives makes that endeavor a lot easier.

This Valentine's Day, purchase the Seido™ Japanese Master Chef's 8-Piece Knife Set w Gift Box for $119.97 (reg. $429). This unique Valentine's Day deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 4. You'll also want to order by Feb. 4 to ensure delivery by Valentine's Day.

While this knife set will assist you in making the ideal Valentine's Day meal, it could also be a unique gift. The included gift box is the perfect complement.

Eight quality-crafted knives come with purchase: a chef's knife (eight inches), a slicing knife (eight inches), a bread knife (eight inches), two Santoku knives (five and eight inches), a boning knife (six inches) and a pairing knife (3.5 inches). A seven-inch cleaver is also included.

Each knife is crafted from high-carbon stainless steel. Seido's 15-inch cutting angle separates it from other knives' traditional 25-degree edge angles.

Every knife in this set features a Pakka wood handle that offers a comfortable gift and excellent handle control. Combined, they assist greatly when cutting vegetables and meat with precision.

Verified buyers have rated these knives 4.6 stars.

"The knife set arrived super fast, packed in a nice gift box. The knives are super sharp and there is a knife for every type of cutting," writes a 5-star buyer.

