Judge rejects Elon Musk's full self-dealing pay package

A Deleware court has rejected the Tesla pay package Elon Musk and his pet board of directors gave himself.

Recently, Elon whinged on about needing more stock and more control of Tesla, or he'd go make evil robots and dangerous self-driving software elsewhere. Now we know why: his pay package was pretty indefensible, and now he doesn't own nearly as much of Tesla as he did. While there is still room for an appeal, Musk will likely have to recast his compensation plan to something more reasonable.