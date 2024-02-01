Noted neologist Marjorie Taylor Greene ready to deport her colleague

Famed neologist and and master of linguistics Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned her eye toward the Somali language.

After minting such concepts as "gazpacho police" and the "peach tree dish," Georgia's spork tongued Congressperson has honed in like a "Jewish Space Laser" on a mistranslation of Representative Ilhan Omar's remarks at a celebration of an election in the Puntland region of Somalia. Congressperson Omar said nothing to merit the ire of her Republican colleagues, but rather they have run with some technical "Tan suit" bullshit. Greene, however, wishes she could deport Omar.