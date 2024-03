"If you don't like our religion…then we don't want you in our country." — Bible salesperson, Donald J. Trump

Continuing to court his racist MAGA cultists, Trump is now promising to institute a religious litmus test to keep anyone who doesn't worship his way out of the United States. Certainly, Trump isn't trying to bring as many people as he can under his big tent of inclusion.

Trump says that he'll implement a religious test for immigrants if he is elected: "If you don't like our religion…then we don't want you in our country." @SawyerHackett.

Someone needs to lock him in a room with SchoolHouse Rock's Great American Melting Pot on a loop.