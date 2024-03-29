Some dedicated and colorful MAGAs

Adam Mockler talks to some very dedicated and colorful MAGAs.

The Bus entrepreneur baffles me. This gentleman somehow blames Biden for how he nearly lost his bus business during COVID but is happy to have spent around $1 million campaigning for Donald Trump. The other guy is the serious kind of political theorist who comes with two flags stuck in his red hat of oppression.

Both of these gentlemen have been fleeced, but at least the bus guy seems to be spreading the gospel himself. The flag guy is clearly writing checks to pay Trump's legal bills.