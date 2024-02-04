Here's a delightful video of a bunny eating from a close up view. This is the perfect video to watch if you need a little internet joy today. I didn't know how much I needed to see this video until it appeared on my feed today.

I love how the only thing visible is the bunny rabbit's snout.

There isn't much that beats the cuteness levels of a bunny eating from this POV. The crunching sounds are strangely relaxing, too. I wish I could feed this little guy a carrot!

