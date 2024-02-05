Here are the cutest frogs on the internet, according to Tucker Lindgren, aka "Big Tugg," a comedian who makes animal videos with his own special, signature weirdness.

I love his self-deprecating humor, his bordering-on-aggressive enthusiasm, and his hilarious commentary that's even sprinkled with the occasional fact. While he does other kinds of comedy, I think his animal videos are the best. Here are some of my favorites: animals he wants to hold but who don't want to be held; animals he refuses to acknowledge the existence of, based on principle; things that probably confuse dogs; and renaming animals that don't deserve the names they currently have.

To see more, follow him on Instagram or TikTok.

