There are reports that Tesla board members felt pressured into taking drugs with Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk, who claims he does not like or take drugs.

Shockingly, members of Tesla's board of directors report feeling pressured to take drugs and probably even behave like they enjoy hanging around Elon Musk. It seems a price comes with the enrichment. I can not imagine taking acid and having to kiss a megalomanic antisemite's ass at the same time.