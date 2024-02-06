Creepy Marjorie Taylor Greene called out: "What are you doing in the men's bathroom?"

Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene's current schtick seems to insinuate gross and unfounded rumors about her colleagues openly. Congressperson Jim McGovern served her up another epic putdown:

Pointing out that Marjorie is a creepy weirdo and a Klan mom is pretty much on target, and uncontroversial. It seems Greene has become an odious creature that kind of stalks the periphery of Congress.