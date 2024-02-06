Dramatic rescue of a man who entered raging LA wash to save his dog (video)

A dog fell into the surging Pacoima wash section of the LA storm run-off system, prompting its owner to jump in and require an even more dramatic rescue by emergency services. The dog rescued itself.

A huge reminder to people is that if your dog is swept out to sea or falls in a raging river, it is more likely to save itself than to need your assistance. There are countless stories of drowned owners and dogs that swam out of danger. That said, I would have a very, very hard time not diving right in. My dogs are my family.