Taylor Swift threatens to sue social media account posting the public information about where her private jet is

The location of airplanes is public information provided by the government, an inevitable result of the safety considerations in play, the outside being public, and so on. Rich people hate this because it means the public knows when their private jets are in the air, burning carbon and taking them (or their friends or clients) to interesting places. Elon Musk made a censorious fool of himself trying to get rid of this data, and the latest Streisandoid to so publicize its existence is Taylor Swift, who has threatened to sue the same guy.

An attorney for Swift sent a cease-and-desist letter to the University of Central Florida junior, Jack Sweeney, in December, according to The Washington Post. The letter, which Sweeney shared with the Post, says that Sweeney's social media accounts cause "direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress." It says that unless Sweeney stops the "stalking and harassing behavior," the artist would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies." "I think it's important to note that no where do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information," Sweeney wrote in an email to The Verge.

You may already have known that Swift is at the top of the carbon-burning jetset list. And now you know you can track her jet specifically.

Can you imagine being the lawyer who has to tell a celebrity "if you threaten them, there's a vanishingly tiny chance it will work and an overwhelming likelihood it will only publicize it more?" I bet celebrity attorneys just get on with it. You don't get to that point without having an excellent management game.