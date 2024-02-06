Tencent is developing a mobile version of Elden Ring

While there's still no news on the impending Elden Ring DLC, much to the frustration of players everywhere, you might not have to wait long to return to the Lands Between. That's the good news. The bad news? This new version of Elden Ring is being developed by gaming giant Tencent, who acquired the licensing rights for the game from publisher Bandai Namco and purchased a 16% stake in developer FromSoftware.

Per Reuters, the mobile version of Elden Ring will be developed as a "free-to-play game with in-app purchases, similar to the hit game "Genshin Impact" developed by its Chinese rival miHoYo". I hope you like the idea of spending Elden Coins to pull a five-star Malenia.

Reuters: Tencent working on a mobile version of Elden Ring https://t.co/5K1kqsytaZ



Tencent acquired the licensing rights for the game and set up a team of a few dozen people to work on a prototype, but progress has been slow pic.twitter.com/FXx9DxnRk7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 6, 2024

Fortunately, it doesn't seem FromSoft is actually going to be involved with this in any capacity beyond simply leasing out the IP, so you can safely ignore whatever Elden Ring-skinned gacha game comes out as a result of this deal. Tencent's gaming ventures are reportedly "under threat", meaning they simply be using this recognizable IP in hopes of a shot in the arm.