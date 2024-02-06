Toot Toot might just be the world's clingiest and most adorable dog

Toot Toot is a very sweet English setter who might also be the world's clingiest dog. Her human, Zack Goggins, calls the incredibly sweet and cuddly dog, who is deaf and nearly blind, a "special needs giraffe dog," and calls himself her "emotional support human." Zack and Toot Toot have an incredibly strong bond—Toot Toot, who sometimes suffers from anxiety, loves to be picked up and hugged by Zack, who is more than happy to oblige. Bark Post explains:

Aside from being blissfully unaware of mailmen, squirrels, and neighborhood cats, her favorite thing to do is climb into her human's lap (that's Zack Goggins, Toot Toot's official emotional support human), prop her legs up on his shoulders, and lean her little noggin in. And stay there. For a good long while. . . Zack says that Toot Toot is especially clingy after they've been apart for a few days or if they're visiting someplace unfamiliar, and that a single face-to-face snuggle sesh can last up to 20 minutes. Once Toot Toot's gotten her fill of affection, she's ready to continue with her day.

I just love Toot Toot so much! I'd totally volunteer to hug her if Zack needs help!

To see more of Toot Toot, check out Zack's Instagram or TikTok.

@die4toot She will only be here physically for part of mine, but I'll always carry what she has taught me. To more years of Toot 🥂 ♬ Lightworker – Goggins

@die4toot Lots of miles with Toot by our sides 🙏🏻🦒❤️ ♬ Mileage – Goggins

@die4toot she is sensitive to stuff, she is deaf and can't even hear the sirens but her anxiety got heightened 🥺 not sure what was going on yet but we hope everyone is okay 🖤 ♬ original sound – Zack Goggins