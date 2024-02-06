Video: Raccoons try and squeeze their way into open window

Never have I seen so many raccoons trying to climb into someone's house at once. I can't imagine the terror of the person inside that room if they were to see these critters trying to weasel their way in.

I'm very curious what the motivation was behind these racoons' shenanigans, but I have a feeling I know what it may have been. If there is one lesson to take away from this video, don't leave any treats out with an open window, or else you may be getting some surprise visitors!

