Jennifer the goat loves it when her human sings to her

I can't stop watching these charming videos of this young man named Daniel singing to Jennifer the goat and dancing with his chicken, Jubnelson. I especially love the bond between Daniel and Jennifer. It's so sweet how she calmly listens to him sing while nonchalantly chewing, and how she nuzzles up against him to show her appreciation.

According to his social media, Daniel is studying to be a vet in the state of Paraná, in southern Brazil. He clearly has a way with animals, so I wish him the best of luck!

To see more of Daniel, Jennifer, and Jubnelson, follow them on TikTok or Instagram.