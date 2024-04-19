Watch cows relax on spa day

brown cattle on green lawn grass during daytime Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

One of my new favorite video genres is "animal spa day"—I just love watching animals of all sorts being washed, dried, massaged, moisturized, and more! And I just love seeing all of the totally relaxed, blissed-out creatures!

These cows being pampered by Texas-based farmer Leeanna Gabbrielle are no exception. In this video, for example, you can see a newborn calf being "pampered and rehydrated after being born on one of the hottest days in Southeast TX." 

The sweet calf gets a mashed banana eyebrow treatment, a kiwi and lemon tail scrub, ear and scalp massages, an aloe vera nose balm, a mango under-eye mask, and a nice clear hoof varnish. And in the end, the relaxed bovine gets all snuggled up in a towel. Ahhhh! Even just watching, I can feel all of my stress melting away!

To see more pampered cows (and horses!) follow Leeanna on TikTok.

