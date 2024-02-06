Nikki Haley won't kill you for having an abortion

Proudly standing on the side of forced birth, Nikki Haley thinks compromise is coming up short of the death penalty for women.

Nikki Haley is not walking a fine line between Republican "judgment" and Democratic "scare tactics" on the issue of a woman's right to manage her own healthcare decisions. The Party of "we don't want big government" sure wants big government when it comes to women's rights, and Nikki Haley is pretending she isn't pushing that agenda forward. Haley's "consensus" is selling women out.