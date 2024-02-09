President Biden's wit is quick enough to rip on Peter Doocy

President Biden gave Peter Doocy a first-hand demonstration of his quick wit and willingness to poke at a pest.

BREAKING: President Biden just DESTROYED FOX "News" White House reporter Peter Doocy with a PERFECT response!



When asked about his memory by slimebag Peter Doocy, President Biden remarked that his memory is so bad he let Peter Doocy speak. I think it speaks more to just judgment, but the Biden Presidency has been excellent, and pretending he's falling apart to cover for Trump's apparent mental decline is a waste of time. The only people buying it are those who are willing to give up democracy to a Trump dictatorship.

I do not know how anyone who survived the Trump-exacerbated pandemic can even contemplate putting him anywhere but an asylum.