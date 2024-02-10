Elon Musk vows to give up his phone number in favor of Twitter

We're well into Elon Musk's quest to make X (formerly Twitter) the "everything app", and all we have to show for it is an AI that's not bigoted enough for Musk's tastes. So far, the promised banking capabilities have yet to materialize, but at least we have buggy video calls! Musk has sworn to discontinue his actual phone number in favor of solely relying on X for communication.

It's a bold move, but like his promise to have humans on Mars by 2023, it might just fall flat.

In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2024

Still, if nothing else, it shows dedication. Just be careful should you decide to DM him once this switch happens, lest your message be buried under a mountain of the rampant porn bot spam on the website.