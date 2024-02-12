Tim Robinson of "I Think You Should Leave" does climate change

Granted, he's also Detroiters' Tim Robinson and SNL's Tim Robinson, but there are only so many words that can fit in a headline. If you're starving for more of Robinson's quirky, offbeat comedy, however, climate change-focused studio Yellow Dot has brought him on for a sketch that feels like it easily could have been cut from ITYSL.

In You Expect Me To Believe That?, one of Robinson's typically indignant, self-righteous characters brings scientists onto his show, dresses them in football uniforms so he won't feel threatened, and has the kind of meandering, vaguely hostile conversations you see from climate change deniers everywhere.

It's equal parts hilarious and uncomfortably real, like the very best of Robinson's comedy.