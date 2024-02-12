Watch Christian Stoinev and his adorable dog Scooby perform awesome circus tricks together

Meet incredibly talented hand balancer and circus performer Christian Stoinev and his absolutely brilliant—and adorable—dog Scooby. They perform halftime shows together at NBA games, where they are always crowd favorites. Scooby is tiny, but he's full of grace, skill, and charm. I just love watching these two—I hope you do, too!

Spreaker provides this bio of Christian:

Christian Stoinev, is an established hand balancer, who was born into a circus family and toured the world throughout his childhood. He became a 5th generation performer when he made his performing debut at the age of 5, and continued working on his skills, which led to a scholarship to attend Illinois State University. He was a recruit for the ISU circus program which allowed him to continue developing as a performer while earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After graduating in 2013 he and his dog Scooby auditioned for America's Got Talent and their performances earned them a place in the Finals. From there on the act known as Christian and Scooby took off nationally and led to appearances on many other TV shows and are now also known as one of the top featured halftime shows for the NBA.

To see more of the dynamic duo, check out their TikTok or Instagram.

Previously: 11 dog tricks